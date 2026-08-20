Candidate for UN secretary·general declares neutrality in conflict in Ukraine

UN, August 20. /TASS/. Former Ecuadorian ambassador to the United States and France, Yvonne A-Baki, a candidate for the post of UN secretary·general, has said that it is necessary to maintain neutrality regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

"I have to be neutral, and I have to listen to both sides," she said during an interactive dialogue at the UN.

A-Baki added that, in her opinion, for a final settlement, both sides need to make certain concessions, "put the past at rest and get together and take a real decision."