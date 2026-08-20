One civilian killed in Ukrainian drone strike on electricians’ vehicle in Kherson Region

GENICHESK, August 20. /TASS/. A driver was killed and an electrician from the Kakhovka power distribution zone was injured when a Ukrainian drone struck a vehicle with energy workers in the Kherson Region, JSC Southwest Electricity Company reported on Telegram.

"Today, an enemy drone struck a vehicle in which an emergency repair crew from the Khersonenergo branch of JSC Southwest Electricity Company was traveling to the site of work at a power facility. Two people were injured in the attack. Unfortunately, the driver’s injuries were fatal, and efforts to save him were unsuccessful," the statement reads.

According to the company, the second person injured in the attack, an electrician from the Kakhovka power distribution zone, was rushed to a medical facility, where he is undergoing treatment.