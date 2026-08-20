MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukrainian refugees were needed by the EU and NATO in the early stages of the armed conflict with Russia to create the image of "suffering people"; now the West is preparing to wage military operations in Ukraine, using all of the country’s natives as a resource, Russian senator Igor Kastyukevich told TASS.

Earlier on Thursday, European Commission spokesman Markus Lammert said that all refugees arriving in the EU from Ukraine must confirm that they are not evading military service to receive temporary protection status in Europe.

"Ukrainian refugees were only needed by NATO and the EU during the initial phase of the proxy war. It was necessary to project the image of 'suffering people fleeing the war with Russia' to the world. Hence the temporary housing, social benefits, and complete carte blanche for their actions. But now the situation is different, and the scenario is beginning to return to reality - and, according to the EU’s plans, the war will continue 'until the last Ukrainian.' That is precisely why the confirmation that refugees are not evading military service applies to both men and women," the senator noted.

Kastyukevich pointed out that this statement also signals to Ukrainians that European countries are closing the door to aid. According to him, Europeans believe they have been "excessively kind" to Ukraine, especially in light of conflicts between refugees and local residents. "The situation in which refugees refuse to work, cause disturbances, provoke the local population, and constantly demand new concessions and preferential treatment greatly irritates taxpayers. It seems things have gotten so bad that EU officials are forced to react in this way," the senator concluded.

The temporary protection system for Ukrainian refugees allows them to legally reside in Europe, work, study, receive medical care, and access social support based solely on Ukrainian documents. Thus, any Ukrainian refugee who has not been granted temporary protection status in the EU is considered an undocumented migrant.

Currently, 4.41 million Ukrainians are benefiting from temporary protection in the EU.