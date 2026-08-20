Production of fuel for Ukrainian missiles in Denmark delayed until 2027

BRUSSELS, August 20. /TASS/. The construction of a plant to produce solid fuel for Ukrainian missiles in Denmark under a Fire Point project has been postponed until the end of 2027, while the cost of the project has tripled, Euractiv reported.

According to the portal, the project was initially estimated at 50 million euros, but the cost has now risen to 150 million euros.

Euractiv noted that Danish authorities had "cleared more than 20 bureaucratic hurdles for the construction of the plant," but this did not help.

The delay resulted from the company's purchase of a building that did not meet safety requirements for the production of explosive and toxic substances, Euractiv wrote. Fire Point has now decided to build a facility for the plant in Denmark itself.