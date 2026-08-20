Russian forces deliver strike on Antonov plant assembling Lyuty UAVs in Kiev — top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces have struck the Antonov State Enterprise aviation assembly plant in Kiev, where the An-196 Lyuty long-range fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were manufactured, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The following targets in Kiev were hit: the Antonov State Enterprise aviation assembly plant which produced the An-196 Lyuty long-range fixed-wing UAVs and also developed and manufactured various types of manned aircraft," the ministry said in a statement.