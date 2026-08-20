Iran was not the one to trigger escalation in Middle East — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. The United States, not Iran, should be the one to blame for the latest escalation in Middle East, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has told reporters.

"We know that the genesis of the conflict is not in what Iran did or what it didn't do, but in the reckless and unprovoked aggression that the US waged against Iran," he said.

"I don't think that it is Iran that withdrew from fulfilling the agreements that had been reached between the US and Iran with the help of the mediators," the Russian diplomat added.