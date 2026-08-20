Fuel imports to Russia: statements by Novak and overview of market situation

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Imported gasoline was sold during trading at the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange on Wednesday, according to a review by the National Exchange Pricing Agency.

Russia has begun importing fuel to supply the domestic market, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Vesti journalist Pavel Zarubin.

TASS has compiled the main facts about the fuel situation in Russia.

Statements by Novak

Russia has begun importing fuel to supply the domestic market: "Imports have already started."

The authorities have adopted regulations permitting the production of fuel of lower environmental classes: "Necessary regulatory acts have been adopted to allow for the production of additional fuel of lower classes of Euro-2, Euro-3, and Euro-4 (K2, K3, and K4 - TASS)."

Russian authorities expect a number of oil refineries to complete maintenance work soon, leading to a significant improvement in the fuel market situation: "We expect a number of oil refineries to complete maintenance work soon, and the situation to improve significantly."

"The government is monitoring the situation in the fuel market on a daily basis, "looking at where supply flows need to be redirected because a second phase, a tense market situation, is indeed unfolding right now."

Situation with imported fuel

On August 19, imported gasoline was sold during trading on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange: "In the current trading session, AI-92 motor gasoline (AmSpec certified) was sold from the Kola station delivery point, with the volume sold totaling 0.36 thousand tons at a price of 105,000 rubles per ton."

The press service of the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange confirmed to TASS that the matter concerns the sale of imported fuel on the exchange.

The Russian government previously decided to extend the import damper mechanism to diesel fuel, which is intended to create additional economic incentives for supplying imported diesel to the domestic market should the need arise.

Fuel prices in Russia

Average consumer prices for gasoline in Russia rose by 34 kopecks to 76.38 rubles per liter between August 10 and August 17, 2026, according to Rosstat data.

Meanwhile the price of diesel fuel dropped by 49 kopecks to 88.48 rubles.

Average prices for AI-92 gasoline rose by 32 kopecks to 72.49 rubles per liter.

Average prices for AI-95 gasoline added 37 kopecks to 78.58 rubles per liter.

Average prices for AI-98 gasoline grew by 11 kopecks to 101.89 rubles per liter.

The average price of diesel fuel fell by 49 kopecks to 88.48 rubles per liter.