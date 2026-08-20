Tougher US sanctions against Iran constitute economic terrorism — MFA

RABAT, August 20. /TASS/. The announced tightening of US sanctions against Iran constitutes economic terrorism, and those involved will inevitably face appropriate punishment, Iran's Foreign Ministry said in a special statement.

"The US sanctions policy toward Iran constitutes economic terrorism and a crime against humanity," the document said. The ministry added that "the US administration, those who devised the sanctions plans and those who implement them must face appropriate punishment."

The ministry said that Washington's new restrictions against Tehran represent "a continuation of a failed US policy, the repetition of which will lead only to another failure." The measures, it added, "reflect the United States' inability to achieve its goals in the war it waged against the Islamic Republic" and demonstrate "Washington's lawlessness and arrogance."

The Foreign Ministry stressed that no US sanctions or restrictions "will shake the Islamic Republic's resolve to defend its independence and sovereignty."

Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced the beginning of the "most crushing economic operation" against Iran. He also warned that countries whose financial institutions, businesses, airports or government entities support Tehran would face serious economic consequences from the United States. According to Trump, Washington needs all its allies to side with the United States.