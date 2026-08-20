MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Western sponsors of the Kiev regime are acting as accomplices to terrorists who are threatening the physical and nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

"Unable to stand up to the Russian Armed Forces, the Kiev regime continues to attack the civilians and civilian facilities, striking civilian infrastructure. Their motives are clear: to divert attention from Kiev's dire situation on the battlefield and to intimidate the civilian population. In other words, everything that typically motivates terrorists," the diplomat noted.

"The strike on a facility near the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is yet another attempt to jeopardize the nuclear safety of the facility. Those who support Zelensky’s regime remain silent on the crimes of the Kiev junta, making them quite literally his accomplices and accomplices of the terrorists who bear full responsibility for their actions," Zakharova added.