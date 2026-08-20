Russia only country in world with expertise across entire nuclear energy sector — Putin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is the only country in the world possessing expertise across the entire nuclear energy sector, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on nuclear energy.

"Russia is arguably the only country in the world [that] possesses capabilities across the entire chain of nuclear energy and also maintains traditionally high standards of safety and operational reliability at its power plants," he said.

These competitive advantages enable the country to hold a leading position in the market for the construction of nuclear power plants abroad, Putin stressed.