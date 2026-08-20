Scientists develop water purifying sorbent of Arctic mosses

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Scientists of the Petrozavodsk State University developed a filter material from plant raw materials of the Russian Arctic Zone to purify polluted natural environments from heavy metals, phenolic compounds and petroleum products, Russia's Ministry of Science and Higher Education said.

"The patented method is the production of a filter material from sphagnum mosses of the Arctic Zone by physico-chemical modification of native natural raw materials to increase significantly their sorption properties," the ministry said.

The new material may be used for the post-treatment of surface wastewater from urbanized and industrial sites, as well as industrial wastewater before they are discharged into water bodies. The scientists have developed a number of design and technology solutions to integrate filter modules with obtained sorbents into existing and upgraded local treatment facilities.

The researchers also studied quantitative patterns and molecular mechanisms of heavy metal adsorption on modified materials. They used the data to develop a model for obtaining sorbents with specified properties.

During the work, the specialists received environmentally friendly samples of modified sorbents based on renewable plant raw materials from the Russian Arctic Zone. The use of such raw materials, the ministry added, also contributes to substitution of earlier imported products of the kind.

The technology may be used in sorption materials production and in creation of local treatment facilities. It may be helpful in organization of measures to eliminate man-made accidents and to cut anthropogenic stress on natural ecosystems.

The development was created by scientists of the Petrozavodsk State University. The university has obtained a patent on it. As part of the work, the university's specialists have developed and tested a comprehensive technology for modifying natural-origin sorbents.