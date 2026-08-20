Russia has no need for mobilization — envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. Russia has no plans of holding a large-scale mobilization, because there is simply no need for it to do so, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has told reporters.

"I think that it was said many times officially that we don't need massive mobilization at the moment, and it is not planned and expected, as far as I know," he said.

Earlier, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said that by spreading rumors about impending mobilization in Russia, the enemy was seeking to destabilize the situation ahead of the elections.