Vucic thanks Russia for providing Serbia with aircraft for fighting forest fires

BELGRADE, August 20. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russia for sending a Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Il-76 aircraft to assist in fighting forest fires.

"I am grateful to Russia for sending us the aircraft. The Il-76 pilot dropped more than 200 metric tons of water, 21 metric tons of which landed directly on the source of the fire, saving 50 buildings. All the houses were saved," Vucic said on Radio Television of Serbia.

Serbia is currently facing wildfires, prompting local authorities to turn to Moscow for assistance.