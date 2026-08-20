WASHINGTON, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine is suffering defeats on the ground, in the air, and economically, and will be forced to return to negotiations with Russia on terms less favorable than those of 2022, columnist Ted Snider wrote in article for The American Conservative magazine.

According to the journalist, the Ukrainian armed forces are facing a shortage of manpower, and their stockpile of Patriot interceptor missiles "is at, or approaching, zero." "Ukraine was willing to negotiate peace on favorable terms in the spring of 2022 (indeed, it was Ukrainian negotiators who drafted them). But the US and the UK pushed Ukraine off the path of negotiations and further down the path of war," Snider emphasized.

The columnist noted the West should "apologize to Ukrainians for pushing them off the path of negotiations" four years ago.