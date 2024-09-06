Potential of economy for ensuring demands of Russian armed forces rising — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. The potential of the Russian economy required for ensuring the demands of the country’s Armed Forces is on the rise, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We see the growing potential due to efforts of the country’s leadership and the government on ensuring all demands of our Armed Forces," he said.

All Russian government members are working in overdrive, with economic stability demonstrating the efficiency, Peskov added.

"All are working in overdrive, working efficiently. We see a stable economic situation in the country," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok.