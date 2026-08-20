Some 250 drones were flying toward Moscow Region during night

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. As many as 250 Ukrainian drones were spotted flying toward the Moscow Region during the past night, with most of them being downed in the far reaches, Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.

"Between 8:30 p.m. [on Wednesday] and 7:30 a.m. Moscow time today (from 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday to 4:30 a.m. GMT on Thursday), 250 unmanned aerial vehicles were flying toward the Moscow Region; most of them were destroyed at distant locations," he wrote on messaging app Max.

According to the mayor, twenty-eight drones were shot down in the Moscow Region.