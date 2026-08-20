MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. By introducing revised mobilization rules, the Kiev regime is driving Ukrainians into servitude and forcing them to go to the front, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Ukrainian leaders have offered no explanation [to ordinary people] about how they are supposed to survive, given that citizens are being driven into such servitude that they will be forced to go to the front for the Kiev regime, not even for a crust of bread, but literally for a sip of life," the diplomat said at a briefing.

Zakharova said that "on July 29, Ukraine’s government adopted Resolution No. 981, which changed how the Obereg registry and state databases are administered. Now, men aged 18 to 60, when applying for consular services, must have their military registration data checked. And if the registry lacks the required information about an individual and legal conditions are met, they can be automatically enlisted through database integration."

"This way, Kiev is officially closing escape routes for those trying to avoid the draft. Ukrainian citizens will have no way out of this digital trap. The Obereg system will store data on conscripts, reservists, and those liable for military service for as long as they remain registered and for another 75 years after they are removed from the register. The Kiev regime’s optimistic survival forecast is self-flattery. Moreover, the issue of mobilizing Ukrainian women is once again back on the political agenda," the spokeswoman added.