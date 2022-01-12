Russian government to present new anti-COVID measures by end of this week — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. The Russian government is preparing additional measures in case the coronavirus situation develops by the worst-case scenario, and will present them by the end of this week, Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said Wednesday.

"We are working on additional emergency response measures, including financial ones. […] We believe we will formulate such proposals by the end of this week," she said during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with the government.

Golikova noted that these measures will be applied only if the situation in Russia develops by the worst-case scenario.

According to the federal anti-Covid crisis center, Russia has registered a total of 10,702,150 cases, with 9,758,364 recoveries and 318,432 deaths.