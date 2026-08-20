Ukraine imposes sanctions on authors of Russian comedy cartoon 'Masha and the Bear'

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. The government of Ukraine has imposed sanctions on authors of a Russian comedy cartoon, "Masha and the Bear."

An executive order, published on Vladimir Zelensky’s website, imposes sanctions on the Animaccord animation studio, the cartoon’s producer Dmitry Loveyko and animator Oleg Kuzovkov.

In all, the document imposes ten-year-long sanctions against five individuals and four legal entities.

Zelensky’s website claims that the cartoon presents "a threat to Ukraine’s national security" and blocks access to it on the territory of Ukraine.