Russian envoy sees possibility of more candidates seeking top UN post

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. More candidates to the post of the secretary-general of the United Nations may emerge, if the current candidates fail to secure the required support, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya has told reporters.

"Will there be other candidates? I do not exclude it if, for example - I'm speculating now - if there is a deadlock on any of the candidates that we are seeing today. If none of them flies, then I think that we may see other candidates as well," he said.

At this point, the list of official candidates contains former Ecuadorian ambassador to the United States and France Yvonne A-Baki. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi, former President of Chile Michelle Bachelet, ex-President of Senegal Macky Sall, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan, former Foreign Minister and Defense Minister of Ecuador Mar·a Fernanda Espinosa, Guyana’s Permanent Representative to the UN Carolyn Rodrigues-Birkett and Uganda’s former envoy to UN, Olara Otunnu.