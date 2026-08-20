Russia's international reserves up by $15.6 bln to $755.6 bln in a week — Central Bank

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia's international reserves stood at $755.6 billion as of August 14, 2026, up $15.6 billion over the week, Central Bank data showed on Thursday.

"International reserves amounted to $755.6 bln as of the close of business on August 14, 2026, having increased by $15.6 bln or by 2.1% over the week, largely due to negative revaluation," the regulator informed.

As of August 7, the reserves amounted to $740 billion.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.