MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s Battlegroup West shot down 98 Ukrainian hexacopters, five HIMARS projectiles, and 124 drones during the past day, the battlegroup’s Spokesman Ivan Bigma said.

"Air defense crews and mobile fire teams shot down five projectiles launched from US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, 124 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles, 98 heavy combat hexacopters, and two loitering munitions," he said.

Apart from that, 59 Ukrainian drone control centers, three Starlink satellite communications stations, 28 robotic systems, and three field munitions depots were wiped out.