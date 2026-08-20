North Korea launches approximately 10 missiles toward Sea of Japan — South Korean military

SEOUL, August 20. /TASS/. The DPRK military have launched approximately 10 short-range ballistic missiles from the outskirts of Pyongyang toward the Sea of Japan, the News1 agency reported, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea Armed Forces.

Earlier, the Republic of Korea’s Armed Forces reported the launch of an unspecified projectile toward the Sea of Japan.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff stated that they "maintain vigilance for additional launches." South Korea, the United States, and Japan are exchanging information about North Korea's ballistic missile, the JSC added. North Korea last launched ballistic missiles on August 12.

The South Korean military continues to analyze flight data, including range. Earlier, at the suggestion of US President Donald Trump, the US and South Korea reduced the scale and duration of their bilateral Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises to August 21.

The day before, Kim Yo Jong, the North Korean leader's sister, stated that Pyongyang does not attach any significance to US President Donald Trump's announced reduction in joint military exercises with South Korea. "Reducing the scale or duration of the exercises does not change the essence of the military maneuvers, which are provocative and aggressive in nature," she emphasized.