Israeli strike on Syrian base undermines Syria’s stability — Turkish Defense Ministry

ISTANBUL, August 20. /TASS/. The attack carried out by Israel on August 18 against the Abu Duhur airbase in Idlib is aimed at undermining Syria’s stability and territorial integrity, the Turkish Defense Ministry told reporters, noting that Turkey will continue to help its neighbor defend its sovereignty.

"The Israeli attack on the Abu Duhur airbase is an act aimed at undermining Syria’s stability, security, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as its infrastructure. For the peace and stability of both Syria and the region, it is essential that Israel ceases these reckless attacks and complies with the requirements of international law. We will continue to support Syria in its efforts to build its own infrastructure and military capacity within the framework of the 'single army' principle," the Turkish Defense Ministry stated. It added that there was no Turkish military delegation at the Abu Duhur airbase in Syria before or during Israel's attack on the base.

"The future of the region must be built not on the unilateral use of force, but on a security model based on respect for international law, sovereignty, and the territorial integrity of states," the Turkish Defense Ministry stated, calling on the international community to take concrete and effective measures against Israel’s actions, which threaten regional peace and stability. "Our priority is to prevent our region from being further drawn into conflict and instability, as well as to establish lasting peace and security," the ministry noted.

Syria TV had previously reported that on August 18, the Israeli Air Force struck the Abu Duhur military airfield in Idlib, Syria. The US President’s Special Envoy for Syria and Iraq and US Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, told I24 TV that the airstrike could have led to a sharp escalation, potentially sparking direct military conflict between Israel and Turkey.