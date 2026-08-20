Zelensky complains about lack of funds to continue war

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The lack of funds for the army has already become Ukraine’s biggest challenge, said Vladimir Zelensky complaining about the "rising cost of war."

"You all know the details about one of the biggest challenges we already have. It’s about funds. This is indeed a very serious challenge, primarily in the defense sector. And we need to find the necessary resources. I believe this is the biggest challenge we’ve ever faced: the war has become more expensive, and that’s a fact. We need more resources, and the deficit is greater," he said, introducing new Defense Minister Yevgeny Khmara. The video recording was published on Zelensky’s Telegram channel.

Zelensky also expects Khmara to audit all agreements with Western partners and to take a "more humane approach" to the organizational issues in the army, including mobilization and rotations. He also called ensuring air defense a "key priority" ahead of winter.