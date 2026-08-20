USS George Washington begins operations in Middle East — CENTCOM

NEW YORK, August 20. /TASS/. A US strike carrier group led by the USS George Washington arrived Wednesday in the area of responsibility of US Central Command (CENTCOM) and is now operating in the Middle East, CENTCOM reported on its X social media page.

The USS George Washington arrived in the Middle East to relieve the carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which was scheduled to return to the US back in May. On August 14, US President Donald Trump confirmed the aircraft carrier’s return from the Middle East as part of a scheduled rotation of forces. At the same time, he rejected claims that the carrier’s mission had dragged on too long.