IN BRIEF: What we know about Russia’s massive attack targeting defense-tech sites in Kiev

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian forces carried out a massive high-precision strike on defense industry facilities in and outside Kiev last night, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a morning report on Thursday.

TASS has compiled the key details about the attack.

Statements from Russia’s top brass

- Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a massive attack on defense-tech plants, a transport and logistics hub and storage sites in Kiev and the Kiev Region, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- The attack was carried out using precision-guided land-, air-and sea-launched weapons as well as long-range UAVs.

Targets

- In Kiev, a Fire Point plant that manufactured components for attack unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and handled the assembly and storage of launch boosters for Flamingo cruise missiles, was struck.

- Russian forces struck a Kiev-based assembly site owned by the Antonov aircraft manufacturing factory, where An-196 Liutyi long-range fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were produced.

- Russian forces struck an arsenal with M-900 thermobaric bombs and munitions for Baba-Yaga drones in Kiev.

Storage sites targeted

- Also, in Kiev, Russian forces struck an Ukrspecsystems trading and storage facility that produced components for attack drones.

- Russian forces struck a Zammler Group logistics hub for the storage and distribution of dual-use goods, including for the production of UAVs, and electronic warfare and robotic systems.

- Russian forces struck a POL facility with roughly 8,000 cubic meters of fuel for Ukrainian troops in Brovary near Kiev and a logistics hub.

- Also, on Wednesday evening, military storage sites in the ports of Chernomorsk and Yuzhny were hit.

Situation in Ukraine

- Air raid sirens repeatedly sounded in Kiev, according to local media.

- Warehouses in Kiev’s Svyatoshinsky District were engulfed in flames, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital, Vitaly Klichko, said.

- Buildings were damaged on the district’s non-residential premises, Klichko added.

- An industrial site and storage sites in Kiev were damaged in explosions, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

- Thick smoke rose over Borispol in the Kiev Region following explosions that were heard earlier, Ukraine’s Insider news website reported as it also released a video with the caption "Skies not visible in Borispol" on its Telegram channel.

- A partial blackout was reported in three neighborhoods in Kiev, Glavkom news portal reported.