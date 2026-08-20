UN secretary-general candidate A-Baki proposes agreeing that Ukraine abstains from NATO

UN, August 20. /TASS/. Former Ecuadorian ambassador to the United States and France and a candidate for the post of UN secretary·general Yvonne A-Baki believes it is possible to agree on Ukraine’s non·accession to NATO as a condition for resolving the Ukrainian crisis.

"I believe again that Russia and Ukraine should sit together in the United Nations, and talk," she said during an interactive dialogue, responding to Russia’s representative Dina Gilmutdinova. "I think there was an agreement that Russia doesn't want NATO to be near. Let's agree on that. If Russia could be stopping the war, and Ukraine could decide that they will not be part of NATO and respect the lines wherever they want to decide and respect the borders, we get to an agreement."

This year, besides A-Baki, seven people are competing for the post of secretary·general. They are: Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) (Argentina), and Secretary·General of the United Nations’ Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Rebeca Grynspan (Costa Rica), former Chile President and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, former president of Senegal Macky Sall, Ecuador’s former Foreign Minister and former Defense Minister Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, Permanent Representative of Guyana to the UN Carolyne Rodriguez-Birkett, and former Permanent Representative of Uganda to the UN Olara Otunnu.