IAEA Director General Grossi’s visit to Zaporozhye plant delayed — director

MELITOPOL, August 20. /TASS/. A visit of International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant has been postponed, Director Yury Chernichuk said in an interview with Vesti.

"The visit did not take place. Unfortunately, we were preparing to demonstrate the consequences of the enemy’s actions against the city and the nuclear power plant. The reason given is safety concerns for the delegation. The visit was postponed; a new date has not yet been announced – at least, I am not aware of it," Chernichuk said.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described Kiev’s disruption of Grossi’s visit as a reckless step.