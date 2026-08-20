Russian troops liberate two communities in Donetsk region over past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated two communities in the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units liberated the settlement of Nikolaipolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic through active operations. <…> Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlement of Matyashevo in the Donetsk People’s Republic through decisive operations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,390 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,390 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 200 troops, an infantry fighting vehicle and three armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 210 troops and two armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 250 troops, two US-made armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost over 370 troops and five armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, more than 320 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and roughly 40 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 200 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 200 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy infantry fighting vehicle and three armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sadki, Tolstodubovo and Ulanovo in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

In the Kharkov direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, a motorized infantry brigade, an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Sliznevo, Novoaleksandrovka, Ivanovka, Blagodatnoye, Kazachya Lopan and Vasilevka in the Kharkov Region, the ministry reported.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 200 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in those frontline areas over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 210 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 210 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Studenok, Podliman, Nizhneye Solyonoye, Andreyevka and Chervony Oskol in the Kharkov Region, Sidorovo and Svyatogorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 210 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 14 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 250 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 250 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two US-made armored personnel carriers and an armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup South units "inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, two mountain assault brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Vysokoivanovka, Belenkoye, Slavyansk, Druzhkovka, Kramatorsk, Nikonorovka and Kurtovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 250 personnel, two US-manufactured Stryker armored personnel carriers, an armored combat vehicle, 22 motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 370 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 370 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

During the last 24-hour period, Battlegroup Center units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, a jaeger brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Maryevka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Svyatogorovka, Dobropolye, Novonikolayevka, Vesyoloye Pole, Rubezhnoye, Novogrigorovka and Annovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 370 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles and an electronic warfare station in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 320 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 320 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade in areas near the settlements of Velikomikhailovka in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Volnyanka, Nikolskoye, Zelyonaya Dibrova, Vasinovka, Shevchenkovskoye, Timoshevka and Yegorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 320 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and five motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 40 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 40 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade and a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Preobrazhenka, Orekhov, Yulyevka and Grigorovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 40 Ukrainian military personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 20 motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and two electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s energy sites, UAV depots over past day

Russian forces struck fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) storage facilities and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck Ukraine’s fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, sites storing unmanned aerial vehicles and their components, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 147 locations," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses intercept 1,504 Ukrainian UAVs, 11 smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,504 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and 11 smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 11 guided aerial bombs and 1,504 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 214,914 unmanned aerial vehicles, 669 surface-to-air missile systems, 30,660 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,774 multiple rocket launchers, 36,211 field artillery guns and mortars and 69,742 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.