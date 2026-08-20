MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Ukraine has added American rapper Lil Pump to the database of the Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) extremist website, according to the website’s records reviewed by TASS.

The website’s creators have accused the rapper of publicly supporting Russia.

The controversial Mirotvorets website was created in 2014. It aims to identify and publish the personal data of anyone said to threaten Ukraine’s national security. Over recent years, its blacklist has included the personal data of journalists, artists and politicians who visited Crimea or Donbass, or otherwise drew the ire of the website’s creators. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said that the website was created to carry out "purges" of opposition politicians and journalists and represents a gross violation of the European Convention on Human Rights by Ukraine’s government.

About rapper

Lil Pump (Gazzy Garcia) rose to fame in the mid-2010s as one of the first artists to use the audio streaming service SoundCloud to launch his music career, catching the attention of major labels. His debut album peaked at number three on the Billboard 200 chart and his single "Gucci Gang" became a global hit.

On August 20, he arrived in Moscow, where he will perform his first solo concert in Russia on August 22. The artist has visited the country before, collaborated with Russian musicians and repeatedly shown love for his Russian fans. On Thursday, Lil Pump told TASS that Russia is the number·one country he has ever performed in.