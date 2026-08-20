Russia not going to terminate agreements with NATO, EU, WTO, IMF — envoy

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian ministries object to denouncing agreements and treaties with NATO, the European Union, the World Trade Organization (WTO), and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as these documents can still be used as instruments for dialogue, Garry Minkh, the plenipotentiary representative of the Russian president in the State Duma, or lower house of parliament, said.

"As for the partnership with NATO, Russia's membership in the WTO, or its participation in international financial organizations, such as the IMF and the World Bank Group, the relevant ministries oppose the termination of our participation," he told TASS.

These documents, as well as Russia’s agreement with the European Union "have not yet exhausted their potential" in the context of building dialogue with the West, he explained. "The above-mentioned agreements are, after all, instruments for communicating with other countries. Notably, both the head of state and [Russian Foreign Minister] Sergey Lavrov share the same approach: we are ready to talk, we are not refusing from this," he noted.