MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command is moving its main forces to the frontline area near the town of Dobropolye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the machine-gun operator with the call sign Sakhalin from Russia’s Battlegroup Center told the Zvezda TV Channel.

"The enemy is not putting up much of a fight for the communities that we are currently advancing through. I presume this is because the enemy will deploy most of its forces and capabilities to Dobropolye where they will possibly be joined by some allies and the main battle will be for Dobropolye and not for small settlements around that town," he said.

The serviceman who participated in the liberation of the settlement of Krasnopolye located 3 km from Dobropolye said that Russian troops were operating in a coordinated manner, eliminating enemy forces attempting to redeploy to better positions.