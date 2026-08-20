FACTBOX: What to know of Omsk oil refinery intel sharing, foiled terrorist attack in LPR

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) officers have detained a local resident, who was sending information about the Omsk oil refinery to Ukrainian intelligence services to help them conduct drone attacks, Irina Rusnak, the FSB regional directorate spokeswoman, reported.

Moreover, officers detained two men in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), who helped the Security Service of Ukraine plan a terrorist attack against the republic’s interior minister. FSB officers also detained a 59-year-old Crimean resident, who shared data on border facilities on the peninsula with Ukraine.

TASS has compiled the key details about the incidents.

Preparing attack on Omsk oil refinery

- According to available information, an Omsk resident contacted Ukrainian intelligence officers, Rusnak said.

- The man supplied them with information about Gazpromneft - Omsk oil refinery facilities to help Ukraine prepare a terrorist attack using drones.

- Officers have conducted searches at the suspect’s home, and he has been detained.

- FSB officers have seized communication devices and other evidence linking the man to the crime.

- A criminal case has been opened against him under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (treason).

- The article provides for a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

- Earlier, the man had already been charged under Part 2 of Article 205.2 of the Russian Criminal Code for his online calls to carry out terrorist attacks on critical infrastructure in Omsk.

Preparing terrorist attack against LPR interior minister

- Officers of the FSB Regional Directorate for the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have detained two local residents, who helped the Security Service of Ukraine to plot a terrorist attack against the republic’s interior minister, the directorate told TASS.

- The suspects also shared information about the positions of Russian troops and military equipment with Kiev.

- Ukrainian intelligence officers recruited a man born in the Belovodsky District, while he was in Kharkov.

- According to a video of the FSB regional directorate obtained by TASS, a suspect said that a Ukrainian security officer contacted him via Telegram and instructed him to get Russian citizenship.

- Under the Ukrainian intelligence service’s instructions, he shot the necessary photos and videos, including of Alexey Kampf, who served as the LPR’s interior minister from May 2023 to August 2026.

- His accomplice said that he had been acting on orders from his associate, filming the positions of air defense systems in a settlement in the Markovsky District and gathering intelligence on wealthy professors at a local college.

- Both men have been charged with treason.

Sharing data on border service in Crimea

- FSB officers in Crimea have detained a Russian citizen, born in 1967, on suspicion of treason, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

- According to the FSB, the resident of the Foros settlement "initiated contact with the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine and sent information to his handler about the locations of facilities of the Russian FSB Border Directorate for the Republic of Crimea."

- This data could have been later used for sabotage or Ukrainian artillery and missile strikes.

- A criminal case has been opened under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (treason).

- According to an FSB officer, the suspect faces a sentence of 12 to 20 years in prison.

- Under the court’s ruling, the man has been detained pending trial.

- The suspect is cooperating with the investigation and confessing to his crimes, the FSB press service reported.

- The detainee had served in Ukraine’s border service until 2014, and his handler was his former colleague, an FSB operative said.

- He added that after the 2014 referendum, the Ukrainian border guard left Crimea to continue his service in Ukraine.