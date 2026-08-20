IN BRIEF: Putin’s key statements at meeting on nuclear energy

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia is the only country in the world with expertise throughout the entire nuclear energy chain, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on nuclear energy.

As he noted, there are plans to broaden the geographic distribution of nuclear power plant units across Russia's regions.

TASS has compiled a summary of the president’s key statements.

Russia's leadership in nuclear energy

- Russia is the only country in the world with expertise across the entire nuclear energy chain: "Russia is probably the only country in the world [that] has expertise across the entire nuclear energy chain and also adheres to traditionally high standards of plant safety and reliability."

- "Russia has the most advanced closed nuclear cycle technologies, which allow for the repeated use of fuel. We need to ensure the broad adoption of such technical solutions."

- These competitive advantages allow Russia to maintain a leading position in the nuclear power plant construction market abroad.

- Competition in the global nuclear energy industry is fierce, and Russia needs to reinforce its technological leadership in this field.

- Professional personnel are also needed to build and maintain nuclear facilities: "Our national school is strong in this area, but our competitors are also developing rapidly. Therefore, we need to maintain a high level of training for specialized specialists, scientists, engineers, workers, and managers, and provide opportunities for existing industry workers to continually improve their skills."

Plans for developing national nuclear industry

- Russia plans to "expand the geography of nuclear power plant deployments" across the country: "Modern nuclear power plants producing affordable, clean electricity will be built in the Urals, Siberia, and the Far East."

- Approximately 30 gigawatts of nuclear power plant capacity are planned for commissioning in the long term, which will significantly increase the country's overall nuclear generation capacity: "In accordance with long-term industry plans, Russia plans to commission approximately 30 more gigawatts of nuclear power plant capacity, including small nuclear power plants. This will not only replace power units that have gradually reached the end of their service life, but also significantly increase the overall capacity of domestic nuclear generation."

- Russia needs nuclear power units design for serial production: "It is important to ensure technological readiness for the design and construction of nuclear power plants, both large and small, and to have a line of standard power units that can be assembled on a mass production line." This means expanding the production of power engineering products based on domestic developments.

- Another crucial task is ensuring nuclear power plants have fuel: "Here, of course, we must work to strengthen our own resource base, conduct geological exploration, and develop deposits."

Congratulations from industry employees

- "Today marks the 81st anniversary of the creation of the domestic nuclear industry. I would like to congratulate all veterans and employees of the industry on this significant date."

- "Nuclear industry, with its powerful concentration of science, technology, advanced materials, manufacturing and construction solutions, and unique professionals, is, without exaggeration, a source of pride for our country."