Germany detains suspect involved in inciting schoolboy to kill child in Russia

BERLIN, August 20. /TASS/. German authorities have detained a German national suspected of inciting a minor in Russia to fatally stab a child at school, the Office of the Federal Prosecutor General said.

On August 7, the office took over the investigation into Kai M. from the Koblenz Public Prosecutor General's Office.

"There is strong suspicion that the accused, as a juvenile who had reached the age of criminal responsibility, was a member of a terrorist and criminal association in which he acted as an organizer," the office said.

According to investigators, the suspect created at least two online communities in 2024 that brought together followers of far-right extremist ideology. Their activities included the commission of serious crimes, including murder. The groups sought to "bring about the collapse of the social order through acts of violence or calls for such acts," while their members actively shared videos and photos of such crimes.

Investigators believe that group members deliberately sought out young people, most often girls, via online sources, including gaming platforms. They used manipulation to coerce them into humiliating acts and self-harm, including suicide.

The office also cited a killing in Russia. "Together with other group members, he induced a minor in Russia to fatally stab a child at school with a knife," the document said. No further details were provided.