FAZ journalist Martens’ profile appears on Russian Interior Ministry’s wanted list

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The profile of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) journalist Michael Martens, against whom a case was opened in Russia following his remarks about the murder of Russians, has appeared in the Interior Ministry’s wanted persons database, a TASS correspondent confirmed.

"Michael Alexander Martens, place of birth: Hamburg, Germany. Reason for being wanted: a Criminal Code article," the Russian Interior Ministry’s profile said.

On August 15, a source told TASS that a criminal case had been opened against Martens under Article 282 of the Russian Criminal Code (Incitement to Hatred or Enmity). If found guilty, he could face up to six years in prison.

On August 8, at a press conference in Belgrade between Vladimir Zelensky and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, FAZ journalist Martens asked what European countries could do to "help kill more Russians." Following this, an online petition was launched demanding the journalist’s dismissal. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Martens’ calls for the murder of Russians unacceptable and criminal.