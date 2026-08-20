Explosive growth of AI-generated content worsens disinformation problem — GFCN

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The amount of content generated by artificial intelligence (AI) is growing at an explosive rate, aggravating the problem of disinformation and requiring greater intergovernmental coordination, Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) expert Timofey V told TASS.

"One of the challenges arising from digital irresponsibility is the spread of false information. This problem is not new, but technological development is giving it a new scale. The main factors include the cross-border nature of information flows, the explosive growth in the volume of AI-generated content, fragmented national responses and the need for intergovernmental coordination," he said on the sidelines of the Digital BRICS Forum and Expo 2026, held in the Indian city of Pune on August 20.

Countering modern information threats requires not only fact-checking individual reports "but also building a resilient infrastructure for international cooperation," the expert said. "Sharing fact-checking results and professional methods helps identify false information more quickly and enhance the security of the information space at the state level," the analyst added.

V named BRICS a key platform for such work, noting that the group operates by consensus, enabling coordination on digital security issues while taking into account the interests and national specifics of each country.

The annual international Dialogue about Fakes forum is scheduled to take place in Moscow on September 22. GFCN experts will share their experience in countering false information. The event will provide a platform for representatives of different countries to exchange expertise and discuss joint approaches to identifying and debunking false information.