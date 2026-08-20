NewNew Shipping Line sees significant business prospects in Murmansk Region

MURMANSK, August 20. /TASS/. China’s carrier NewNew Shipping Line links the significant expansion of its business in the Murmansk Region to support from regional authorities and the unique status of an ice-free port, Chief Executive Officer Ke Jin said, adding that the company is prepared to invest in infrastructure to accommodate vessels twice the size of those previously used.

"We are confident that our company will see significant development in the Murmansk Region," he told reporters, adding that Murmansk offers the best conditions thanks to the governor’s support and the fact that it is the only ice-free port in western Russia.

Starting in late October, the company will begin sending new vessels to Murmansk. Six such vessels are currently ready to call at the port, and they are twice the size of the previous ones, the chief executive noted.

In July 2024, NewNew Shipping Line launched the Arctic Express No. 1, a new trade route traversing the Northern Sea Route. It connected major Chinese ports, Shanghai and Ningbo, with Arkhangelsk via the NSR. In June 2026, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), authorities from the Murmansk Region reached an agreement with the Chinese company regarding the first direct transshipment of around 500 containers through the Murmansk Commercial Seaport.

On August 19, the first container ship from China docked at the port of Murmansk. It traveled via the Northern Sea Route and delivered automotive components. For the Murmansk Commercial Seaport, this is the first experience of handling containerized cargo delivered via this route.