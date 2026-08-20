Russia ready to cooperate with everyone who cares about South Caucasus — envoy to UN

UN, August 20. /TASS/. Moscow is open to cooperation with everyone who cares about the fate of the South Caucasus and is ready to promote dialogue for long·term peace in the region, said Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya.

"We stand ready to continue engaging with those who care about the fate of the South Caucasus, who are also prepared to provide comprehensive assistance in promoting dialog between Tbilisi, Sukhumi and Tskhinval, with the view of establishing lasting peace and resolving the problems in the region they all share," he said.

Nebenzya added that Russia "is guided by the interests of preserving and strengthening security in the region."