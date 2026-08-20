Attempts to cut Russia off from world permanent tactic of Western policy — adviser

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Attempts to cut Russia off from global technologies have continued throughout its history, while sanctions and efforts to impose an "Iron Curtain" remain permanent features of Western policy, Russian presidential adviser Anton Kobyakov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Russia has never closed itself off from the world throughout its history. Attempts have constantly been made to cut it off from technology and advanced global expertise. Moreover, sanctions, restrictions, embargoes, blocking Russia and the 'Iron Curtain' are permanent features of Western policy," Kobyakov said.

"Only rarely, usually after wars, when fear of us - and with it respect for us - returned to our 'partners', did a period of business convergence begin," he added.