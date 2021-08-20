UN World Food Program halts humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Russian mission reveals

ROME, August 20. /TASS/. The UN World Food Program (WFP) has suspended humanitarian aid to Afghanistan due to uncertainty about security, Russia’s Permanent Mission at the UN Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO) and other international organizations in Rome told TASS on Friday.

"The WFP has suspended planned deliveries via humanitarian aid corridors due to the situation in Afghanistan. However, the organization intends to continue its operations in the country, bearing in mind the situation on the ground," the Russian mission said.

WFP Spokesman Kun Li earlier told TASS that the agency was seeking to continue its humanitarian programs in Afghanistan, provided that security guarantees for its staff and partners are furnished. The UN World Food Program believes that the situation in Afghanistan has all the signs of a humanitarian catastrophe. It also said that every third Afghan national experienced an acute shortage of food.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) swept into Kabul without any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within several hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he had stepped down to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western states are evacuating their nationals and embassy staff.