US agreed to cede Afghanistan to Taliban nearly two years ago — Italian expert

ROME, August 19. /TASS/. The US had reached an agreement with the Taliban radical movement (outlawed in Russia) to cede Afghanistan back 18 months ago, the leading columnist of the geopolitical magazine Limes and expert on US affairs Dario Fabbri told TASS.

"I should say that the United States made a decision to pull out its troops a long time ago. First of all, they clinched a deal with the Taliban on the country’s handover 18 months ago," Fabbri said.

He stressed that "everything happened much faster than the US intelligence had anticipated."

"They (the Taliban - TASS) jumped at the opportunity and brought the deal to the logical conclusion. And very fast, clearly causing confusion in Washington," Fabbri says. "But this does not mean that this is not the result that the United States had wished to see and worked on."

On April 14, US President Joe Biden unveiled plans for beginning a troop pullout from Afghanistan in May with the aim of completing the process by September 11, although the previous Donald Trump administration in February 2020 concluded a peace agreement with the Taliban in Doha, based on a pledge to pull its troops and allied forces out of Afghanistan by May 1, 2021. Such a departure from the original terms strongly angered the Taliban, which said that in this case it considered itself free from the commitments assumed under the Doha deal. Biden later said that the military operation in Afghanistan would end a little bit earlier, by August 31.

The Taliban movement entered Kabul on August 15 without encountering any resistance and had the city under control within a matter of hours. Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent bloodshed and soon after left the country. A number of countries are currently evacuating their citizens and embassy staffers.