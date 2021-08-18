Ashraf Ghani vows to return to Afghanistan soon

CAIRO, August 18. /TASS/. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani who fled the country has pledged to return to Afghanistan soon, he said on Wednesday in a video address published on his Facebook page.

"I am in the [United Arab] Emirates but I will soon return to my country," he said, noting that he is "in consultations with others" before his return home. Ghani noted that he will continue working "to achieve justice for Afghans."

On August 15, Ghani flew out of Afghanistan several hours before the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without a fight and established full control over the capital. Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself the caretaker president according to the national constitution and in absence of the president, calling to put up armed resistance against the Taliban. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.