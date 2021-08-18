‘Defeat for Western world’: Taliban win top geopolitical upheaval after Crimea — Borrell

MADRID, August 18./TASS/. The current developments in Afghanistan are the principal geopolitical event after Crimea had joined Russia, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana on Wednesday.

"What happened in Afghanistan is a defeat for the Western world, and we must look at it openly and have the courage to admit it, analyze the causes and consequences that will be very significant from the geopolitical point of view, since what we are witnessing is the most crucial geopolitical event since Crimea was absorbed by Russia," Borrell admitted.

On August 15, fighters from the Taliban radical militant group (outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul without encountering any resistance, establishing full control over the Afghan capital within a few hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said he had stepped down to prevent any bloodshed and fled the country. At present, Western nations are evacuating their citizens and embassy staff.