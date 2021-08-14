Russia strongly rejects fabrications about its alleged meddling in US affairs — ambassador

WASHINGTON, August 14. /TASS/. Moscow strongly rejects all fabrications about its alleged meddling in domestic political affairs of the United States, Russia’s ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, said on Friday, answering to a question from the media.

"Our stance on his issue is without changes. Russia doesn’t meddle into domestic affairs of other states," he wrote on Facebook, adding that this stance has been voiced at the top level on numerous occasions. "We categorically reject all fabrications about our country's alleged attempts to influence the political situation in the United States."

"We have a feeling that some politicians are trying to divert public attention from domestic problems by looking for an external ‘enemy’ who can be blamed for all of America's troubles. In these cases, our country is called again," he continued. "We are credited with driving a wedge into American society, waging a war of disinformation and campaigning against American vaccines, countering the administration's anti-pandemic efforts, and even masking. All problems are lumped together and Russia is blamed for everything."

The ambassador added that authors of those speculations "provide neither evidence nor even facts but only express speculations aimed at maintenance of a high degree of Rusophobia in the American society."

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has claimed that media outlets allegedly linked to the Russian, Chinese or Iranian governments deliberately disseminate conspiracy theories concerning the novel coronavirus and vaccines against it, according to a new National Terrorism Advisory System (NTAS) Bulletin posted on the DHS site on Friday. The bulletin does not provide any evidence for this version.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia was not involved in any information campaigns against foreign coronavirus vaccines. As Peskov emphasized, any such allegations are absolutely absurd.