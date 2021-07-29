Moldova recalls ambassador to Russia for consultations on embassy’s work

CHISINAU, July 29. /TASS/. Moldovan Ambassador to Russia Vladimir Golovatyuk has been recalled for consultations concerning the diplomatic mission’s work, Moldovan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Daniel Voda told TASS on Thursday.

"The Foreign Ministry indefinitely recalled Ambassador Vladimir Golovatyuk to hold consultations and assess the activities of the diplomatic mission and all aspects of its work," Voda said, adding that the move had nothing to do with relations between the two countries. The ambassador declined to provide any comment.

Golovatyuk was appointed to head the Moldovan embassy in Russia in 2020 based on then-President Igor Dodon’s decree. The previous Moldovan envoy to Moscow, Andrei Neguta, was recalled amid a scandal over an attempt to smuggle anabolic steroids from Molvoda in a vehicle belonging to the Moldovan embassy in Moscow.