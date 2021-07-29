Azerbaijani armed forces adhering to ceasefire on Armenian border, Baku insists

BAKU, July 29. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry reported on Thursday that the Azeri armed forces are observing the ceasefire on the Kalbajar side of the state border with Armenia.

"Information disseminated by the Armenian side of an alleged ceasefire violation by our side is not true. We inform that the Azerbaijani army is observing the ceasefire on the Kalbajar side of the state border between the two countries," the agency’s statement said.

On Wednesday, according to both sides, intense skirmishes erupted on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. According to Baku, two Azerbaijani military servicemen were wounded, while Yerevan said that three Armenian soldiers had been killed and five others were wounded. Later in the day, a deal on a ceasefire effective 09:00 Moscow time on July 28 was reached thanks to Russia’s initiative.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has been tense since May 12 when Armenia’s Defense Ministry said that the Azerbaijani armed forces had tried to carry out "certain activities" in a border area in the Syunik Province in a bid to "adjust the border." Territorial disputes between the two sides have surfaced sporadically since then.