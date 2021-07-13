Kiev does not allow pro-Russian forces to engage in legitimate political work — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, July 14. /TASS/. Forces that favor normal ties with Russia have no chance of engaging in legitimate political activities in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on Tuesday.

"Nationwide mass media are being closed, [people] are placed under house arrests, as was the case with [Ukrainian lawmaker and party leader Viktor] Medvedchuk. At the same time, Ukrainian governmental bodies make absolutely illegitimate decisions, which are beyond their sphere of competence. Therefore, those forces have no chance of engaging in legitimate political work," Putin said.

Putin stressed that millions of people in Ukraine would like to have normal relations with Russia restored.

"There are very many people in Ukraine, millions of people, who want restoration of relations with Russia. I am sure there are millions of them," he told journalists.

Moreover, in his words, certain political forces in Ukraine also want relations between the two countries to normalize. "But, it looks like they have no chances to implement their political plans as they are being squeezed out of the political arena by illegal means. Some were simply killed and no one is trying to identify the criminals. Or they burn people alive, like it was during the tragic developments in Odessa," Putin continued.

Speaking about the target audience of his article, Putin said he would not divide readers into "us" and "them."

In his words, the article is addressed "to residents of both modern Russia and modern Ukraine, as well as to sponsors of Ukraine’s present-day leadership."

"They also need to know who we are and what we think about each other. In my opinion, this is important for all of us," the Russian leader said.

The Russian leader said during the Direct Line with President Vladimir Putin on June 30 that he intended to write an article on the history of the Russian people and its links with Ukraine. Putin said he hoped that residents of both countries would be able to familiarize themselves with the article. The piece was posted on the Kremlin’s website in the Russian and Ukrainian languages on Monday.