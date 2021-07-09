Federal Medical Biological Agency expects anti-COVID drug registration in early September

MOSCOW,July 9. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Medical Biological Agency expects Mir-19, a drug to treat COVID-19 patients, to be registered in early September, the agency’s head Veronika Skvortsova said on Friday.

"If this medicine is registered - and we expect its registration in early September - it, on the one hand, will continue Phase Three clinical trials on a greater number of patients, but, on the other hand, it will also be authorized for use in COVID-19 hospitals, for patients diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection," she told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The Mir-19 drug aims to prevent and treat COVID-19 when administered as a nasal spray or inhalation. The medicine stops viral replication and prevents the most severe cases of COVID-19, as well as pneumonitis and acute respiratory distress syndrome against the background of coronavirus.

Earlier, the FMBA press service said it expected Phase Two clinical trials is to be completed by mid-August.